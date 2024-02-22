Delhi traffic advisory: NH-44 beyond Singhu Border has been entirely closed for general traffic, affecting other connected roads towards NH-44. | Image: PTI

Advertisement

New Delhi: Delhi traffic police on Thursday issued an advisory for commuters asking them to avoid several roads in the central parts of the national capital due to special traffic arrangements.”The deployment of picket/checking at various key borders including Jheel Khurd Border, Mandi Border, Aaya Nagar Border, DND Flyway, Kalindi Kunj, Badarpur, Palla, Surajkund, and Karni Singh shooting range is set to cause significant traffic disruptions in the region,” said the Delhi traffic police. Inbound and outbound traffic to Haryana is being rerouted through alternative routes such as Zero Palla, Singhu School Toll, Piao Maniyari, Saboli, Safiyabad, and Lampur due to heavy congestion at these borders. Vehicles are subjected to thorough checking before being allowed to proceed.

Delhi traffic advisory | NH-44 beyond Singhu border entirely closed

NH-44 beyond Singhu Border has been entirely closed for general traffic, affecting other connected roads towards NH-44, including those leading to Sonipat/Panipat. However, two lanes each of NH-9 and NH-24 at Gazipur Border, along with two lanes of DND, remain open for commuters. Nevertheless, traffic movement is slow, urging commuters to plan their journeys accordingly and avoid these routes during peak hours.

To facilitate traffic flow, vehicles intending to go to Haryana on NH-44 from various borders have been provided with alternative routes via the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

Advertisement

Additionally, several borders including Tikri Border, Jharoda Border, and Dhansa Border have been completely closed for general traffic, further complicating commuting for residents.

Commuters heading towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Gurugram, etc., are advised to utilize alternative routes such as Najafgarh Nangloi Road, Najafgarh Daurala Road, and Najafgarh Chhawla Road to enter Haryana.

Advertisement

Furthermore, motorists coming from different directions are provided with detailed alternative routes to ensure smooth traffic flow amidst the ongoing disruptions.

Rajokri Border and Kapashera Border are among the key areas where traffic diversions are in place to manage the flow effectively.

Advertisement

Regular updates on traffic conditions are available through various channels including the Delhi Traffic Police website and social media platforms.