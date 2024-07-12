Published 13:17 IST, July 12th 2024
Heavy Traffic Likely in Parts of Delhi as BJP Holds Protest Over Electricity Price Hike
Led by state BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, the party's Delhi unit is holding a protest at Shahidi Park in ITO here against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Heavy Traffic Likely in Delhi as BJP Protests Over Power Price Hike | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
13:17 IST, July 12th 2024