Heavy Traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Due to Landslide at Gangroo
The traffic came to a standstill due to a landslide that took place at Gangroo at around 8am.
Jammu: Heavy traffic was reported on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Banihal and Gangroo in Ramban district on Monday. The traffic came to a standstill due to a landslide that took place at Gangroo at around 8am.
“Heavy congestion in Banihal Sector due to big potholes at many places on NH-44,” the Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police posted on X.
After receiving the information, authorities presses men and machinery into service to remove the big boulders from the road.
The 270-km highway serves as the only all weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country.
