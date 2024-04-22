Heavy Traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Due to Landslide at Gangroo

Heavy Traffic on Jammu-Srinagar NH Due to Landslide at Gangroo | Image:X

Jammu: Heavy traffic was reported on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Banihal and Gangroo in Ramban district on Monday. The traffic came to a standstill due to a landslide that took place at Gangroo at around 8am.

Traffic update at 1015 hrs

“Heavy congestion in Banihal Sector due to big potholes at many places on NH-44,” the Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police posted on X.

After receiving the information, authorities presses men and machinery into service to remove the big boulders from the road.

The 270-km highway serves as the only all weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country.

