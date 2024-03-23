Advertisement

New Delhi: A video showing the newly inaugurated Ayodhya Dham railway station has gained massive traction on social media. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) a user shared three videos showcasing the plight of the station, following which, DRM Lucknow imposed a fine on the sanitation contractor responsible for maintaining Ayodhya Dham station.

The user with the handle name @reality5473 recently shared a concerning video showing people sleeping outside the station amidst garbage strewn from overflowing trash cans. Moreover, they highlighted the lack of street cleaning in the area.

Advertisement

Bro post this video

The condition of the newly built ayodhya station after just 2 months of opening



PART 1 pic.twitter.com/Sz4LgTOcFs — reality piller (@reality5473) March 21, 2024

In another clip shared by @reality5473, the inside of the station is shown littered with garbage scattered in various locations. The individual also draws attention to paan stains on the floor, underlining the lack of cleanliness and maintenance within the station premises.

Advertisement

The third video shows trash strewn across the ground. The clip also highlights the ongoing construction of the second phase at the railway station.



Today, a fine of INR 50,000 has been imposed on the sanitation contractor at Ayodhya Dham station for reported irregularities. Additionally, here are some images of the clean station taken at 18:00 hrs. pic.twitter.com/Uir0xjpCeN — DRM Lucknow NR (@drm_lko) March 22, 2024

Reacting to these videos, the DRM Lucknow said, "Today, a fine of INR 50,000 has been imposed on the sanitation contractor at Ayodhya Dham station for reported irregularities. Additionally, here are some images of the clean station taken at 18:00 hrs."