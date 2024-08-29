Published 15:10 IST, August 29th 2024
'Help Kar do': Ahmedabad Woman Accuses Delivery Boy of Flashing at Her, Company Takes Action
"The delivery partner was apologising constantly about the delay while smiling, which made me uncomfortable, but I let it slide", the woman wrote on X.
- India News
Reported by: Digital Desk
"The delivery partner was apologising constantly about the delay while smiling, which made me uncomfortable, but I let it slide", the woman wrote on X. | Image: X
