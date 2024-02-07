Advertisement

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was spotted on Tuesday, arriving at his official residence in Ranchi amid buzz of ‘absconding' and ‘missing’ from Delhi fearing Enforcement Directorate (ED) action against him.

A probe agency team visited the Delhi residence of Jharkhand CM on Monday to question him in connection with a money laundering investigation in an alleged land fraud case and camped there for over 12 hours.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren who was 'untraceable' for over 40 hours comes out of his residence in Ranchi.



Earlier, during raids, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized 2 BMW vehicles, documents, and 36L.



WATCH #LIVE here-https://t.co/vNuTjb7rnD #Jharkhand #ED #JharkhandCM… pic.twitter.com/nKBJSQSpRM — Republic (@republic) January 30, 2024

The BJP claimed that the chief minister has been “absconding” for the last 18 hours, fearing action of the ED, and urged Governor CP Radhakrishnan to take cognisance of the matter as the "credibility and reputation of Jharkhand are at stake".

Soren had left Ranchi for Delhi on January 27, with his party saying on Monday that he had gone for personal work and will be back, according to officials.

Amid claims of Jharkhand CM Soren ‘absconding,' the family members alleged that a "false" narrative was being set to "delegitimise" the JMM leader's position.

JMM Party MLAs Asked to Stay Put in Ranchi

All the legislators of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led ruling alliance have been asked to stay put in Ranchi and attend a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the state's current political situation amid fears that Chief Minister Hemant Soren could be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged land fraud case.

The ruling alliance in Jharkhand consist of the JMM, the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The meeting, which is proposed to be held at the Chief Minister's house, has been called to deliberate on a strategy over the current political scenario and the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) proposed questioning of Chief Minister Hemant Soren in the land case on Wednesday, JMM general secretary and spokesperson Vinod Kumar Singh told news agency PTI.

