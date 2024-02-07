Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 14:02 IST

Untraceable For Over 40 Hours, Hemant Soren Arrives At Ranchi Residence Amid ED Action

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was spotted on Tuesday, coming out of his official residence in Ranchi amid buzz of ‘absconding' and ‘missing’ from Delhi.

Ronit Singh
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was spotted on Tuesday, arriving at his official residence in Ranchi amid buzz of ‘absconding' and ‘missing’ from Delhi fearing Enforcement Directorate (ED) action against him.    

A probe agency team visited the Delhi residence of Jharkhand CM on Monday to question him in connection with a money laundering investigation in an alleged land fraud case and camped there for over 12 hours.   

The BJP claimed that the chief minister has been “absconding” for the last 18 hours, fearing action of the ED, and urged Governor CP Radhakrishnan to take cognisance of the matter as the "credibility and reputation of Jharkhand are at stake".

Soren had left Ranchi for Delhi on January 27, with his party saying on Monday that he had gone for personal work and will be back, according to officials.

Amid claims of Jharkhand CM Soren ‘absconding,' the family members alleged that a "false" narrative was being set to "delegitimise" the JMM leader's position.

JMM Party MLAs Asked to Stay Put in Ranchi 

All the legislators of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led ruling alliance have been asked to stay put in Ranchi and attend a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the state's current political situation amid fears that Chief Minister Hemant Soren could be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged land fraud case.

The ruling alliance in Jharkhand consist of the JMM, the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The meeting, which is proposed to be held at the Chief Minister's house, has been called to deliberate on a strategy over the current political scenario and the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) proposed questioning of Chief Minister Hemant Soren in the land case on Wednesday, JMM general secretary and spokesperson Vinod Kumar Singh told news agency PTI.

Published January 30th, 2024 at 13:35 IST

