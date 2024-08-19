Published 18:31 IST, August 19th 2024

'Her Body With Half-Ear Came Late, But Cremated First' as Cops Said 'Jaldi Karo': Crematorium Staff

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: The urgency was reportedly driven by the police, with another staff member recalling, "Jaldi Karo, Jaldi Karo" (Hurry up, hurry up).