'Her Body With Half-Ear Came Late, But Cremated First' as Cops Said 'Jaldi Karo': Crematorium Staff
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: The urgency was reportedly driven by the police, with another staff member recalling, "Jaldi Karo, Jaldi Karo" (Hurry up, hurry up).
