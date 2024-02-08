Advertisement

Renowned jazz figures Herbie Hancock and Dianne Reeves, along with the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz Performance at UCLA Ensemble are set to tour New Delhi and Mumbai from January 14-25. Their performances and master classes with students will be devoted to honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The focal point of their visit is a special concert in New Delhi scheduled for January 15, coinciding with Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day, commemorated every year on the third Monday of January in the United States, honors the life and accomplishments of the distinguished civil rights leader. Dr. King's pivotal role in the American civil rights movement, championing racial equality, justice, and unity, serves as a poignant reflection on this federal holiday.

Dr. King Jr.'s journey was deeply impacted by the principles of nonviolent resistance espoused by Mahatma Gandhi during India's quest for independence. This influence played a pivotal role in shaping the strategies and character of the Civil Rights Movement in the United States. Dr. King's visit to India in 1959 further strengthened his admiration for nonviolent resistance and its potential to bring about social change. The connection between Martin Luther King Jr. and India goes beyond a shared commitment to nonviolence; it embodies an acknowledgment of the global nature of movements for justice and human rights. Their philosophies emphasize the interconnected struggles against oppression worldwide.

Emphasising the significance of the day, Ambassador Eric Garcetti remarked, "On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, let’s honor the enduring impact of Mahatma Gandhi’s principles, which continue to inspire the pursuit of justice and equality. Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy, advocating profound respect for the inherent dignity of every individual, regardless of background, caste, religion, or social status, echoes the core values championed by Martin Luther King Jr. Their shared example underscores the belief that everyone deserves respect and fair treatment in our ongoing journey toward a more just and equitable society. As a lifelong fan of Herbie Hancock and Dianne Reeves, I’m excited for them to highlight the global relevance of the unity Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. King sought, motivating us in our collective pursuit of a world founded on justice, equality, and respect for all.”

Herbie Hancock, Dianne Reeves, and the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz Performance at UCLA Ensemble will participate in education programs and perform in New Delhi and Mumbai to further foster the bonds between musicians and the peoples of the United States and India. Celebrated Indian artists, including Sitar Maestro Purbayan Chatterjee and Tabla player Swarupa Ananth-Sawkar, will feature in the performance in Mumbai.

This program is made possible in part through the generous support of United Airlines and Boeing.