Here's how you can get the first Ram Mandir prasad at your doorstep! | Image: Freepik/ Representative image

For all the Lord Ram devotees who are going to skip the Ram Mandir consecration due to numerous reasons, here is your opportunity to get the prasad of the iconic temple at your doorstep!

Khadi Organic is offering free Ram Janam Bhoomi First Day Prasad through its website.

Here are the steps to obtain the sacred prasad:

Visit the Khadi Organic website at https://khadiorganic.com/.

Scroll down to find the banner that announces the free Prasad distribution program.

Click on the 'Get Free Prasad' button and proceed to fill in the necessary details, such as your name, phone number, and address.

Select the type of prasad you prefer; the current options are Laddu and Mishti.

Lastly, click on 'Submit' to complete the process. The Ram Prasad will be delivered to you after the Pran Pratishtha 22 ceremony.

Delivery charges

You need to shell out just 51 rupees to get the prasad at your doorstep!

The mega-consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir will take place on January 22 in Ayodhya and will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other dignitaries.