Security forces are on high alert as Pakistan sets forests near the Line of Control (LoC) on fire, raising suspicions of facilitating terrorist infiltration into Indian territory. This recurring strategy by Pakistan, reminiscent of past instances, has prompted increased vigilance by Indian security forces. The incident was reported in the Digwar Sector of the LoC in Poonch.

The Indian Army has received intelligence indicating a significant number of trained terrorists awaiting opportunities to breach the Indian side. According to a senior official, the fire near the Nakarkot village along the Line of Control reached close to the forward posts of the Indian Army in the Poonch district's Degwar sector.

"This all started from the Sidhiya area of Pakistan's Nakarkot village when the area was set on fire close to the Line of Control, crossing over to the Indian side in the evening. Attempts were made by Indian Army posts to control the fire," the official stated.

Additionally, tunnels designed to prevent infiltration across the Line of Control were activated, and the sounds of explosions are being regularly heard in civilian areas. This incident follows a recent attempt by the Pakistani Army to disrupt Indian surveillance equipment using a similar modus operandi at the Line of Control in Mendhar's Manakote area of the Poonch district to facilitate infiltration from the Pakistan side.

The timing of this event coincides with a separate incident where Pakistan Rangers opened fire at Border Security Force posts in the Makwal area of Jammu yesterday evening. In response, the BSF effectively retaliated, resulting in the elimination of 13 Chinab Rangers from Pakistan. The situation remains tense as security forces remain on high alert along the volatile border.