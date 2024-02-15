English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 08:44 IST

High Alert Along LoC: Pakistan Sets Forests on Fire, Raising Concerns of Terrorist Infiltration

The fire near the Nakarkot village along the Line of Control reached close to the forward posts of the Indian Army in the Poonch district's Degwar sector.

Gursimran Singh
High Alert Along LoC: Pakistan Sets Forests on Fire, Raising Concerns of Terrorist Infiltration
High Alert Along LoC: Pakistan Sets Forests on Fire, Raising Concerns of Terrorist Infiltration | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Security forces are on high alert as Pakistan sets forests near the Line of Control (LoC) on fire, raising suspicions of facilitating terrorist infiltration into Indian territory. This recurring strategy by Pakistan, reminiscent of past instances, has prompted increased vigilance by Indian security forces. The incident was reported in the Digwar Sector of the LoC in Poonch.

The Indian Army has received intelligence indicating a significant number of trained terrorists awaiting opportunities to breach the Indian side. According to a senior official, the fire near the Nakarkot village along the Line of Control reached close to the forward posts of the Indian Army in the Poonch district's Degwar sector.

Advertisement
The fire near the Nakarkot village along the Line of Control reached close to the forward posts of the Indian Army in the Poonch district's Degwar sector.

 

"This all started from the Sidhiya area of Pakistan's Nakarkot village when the area was set on fire close to the Line of Control, crossing over to the Indian side in the evening. Attempts were made by Indian Army posts to control the fire," the official stated.

Additionally, tunnels designed to prevent infiltration across the Line of Control were activated, and the sounds of explosions are being regularly heard in civilian areas. This incident follows a recent attempt by the Pakistani Army to disrupt Indian surveillance equipment using a similar modus operandi at the Line of Control in Mendhar's Manakote area of the Poonch district to facilitate infiltration from the Pakistan side.

The timing of this event coincides with a separate incident where Pakistan Rangers opened fire at Border Security Force posts in the Makwal area of Jammu yesterday evening. In response, the BSF effectively retaliated, resulting in the elimination of 13 Chinab Rangers from Pakistan. The situation remains tense as security forces remain on high alert along the volatile border.

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 08:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

10 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

10 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

10 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

10 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

10 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

10 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

11 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

18 hours ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

18 hours ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

20 hours ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

20 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

20 hours ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

20 hours ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

a day ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

a day ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MTHL: Over 8 Lakh Vehicles Ply on India's Longest Sea Bridge In Mumbai

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. Mukesh Kumar RELEASED BCCI offers new update on pacer

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  3. NIACL assistant recruitment 2024: Last date to apply today

    Education10 minutes ago

  4. Rajya Sabha Elections 2024 Twist: BJP-JDS Surprises with Fifth Candidate

    Lok Sabha Elections12 minutes ago

  5. Nifty, Sensex open higher; IT stocks rebound

    Business News27 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo