Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 12:32 IST

High Alert in Delhi After Blast in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe

The market associations have been asked to remain alert and approach local police stations in case they find any suspicious activity.

Digital Desk
Delhi Police Arrest Youth With Arms And Ammunition Ahead of Republic Day
The police have been directed to heighten vigilance in crowded areas, especially in markets. | Image:Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: Security has been beefed up across the national capital following an IED blast in Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe on Friday which left 10 people injured. The Delhi Police and bomb disposal squad are on high alert to avert any such incident. 

The police have been directed to heighten vigilance in crowded areas, especially in markets. The market associations have been asked to remain alert and approach local police stations in case they find any suspicious activity.

The associations have also been directed to ensure that CCTV cameras installed on the premises are functional, he said. Another officer said the Delhi Police has asked its bomb disposal squads and bomb detection teams to stay on alert. 

Ten people, including staff members and customers, were injured after a low-intensity blast rocked Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru's Brookefield area on Saturday. The Bengaluru Police said the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device fitted with a timer in a bag left near the eatery's handwash area by a "customer". 

The local police have registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosive Substances Act. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 12:32 IST

