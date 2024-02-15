High Alert in Jammu and Kashmir: Robust Western Disturbance Likely to Bring Heavy Snowfall, Rain | Image: PTI/Representative

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is currently on high alert as a robust 'Western Disturbance' is poised to impact the region from Sunday onwards, lasting until the afternoon of February 20. The impending weather condition is expected to bring moderate to heavy rain and snowfall, presenting substantial challenges and hazards across the region.

Independent forecaster Faizan Arif has issued a warning about the potential for substantial snow accumulations, especially in critical passes like Sadhna Top, Razdan Pass, and Sinthan Pass. "Accumulations exceeding 5 feet may result in prolonged closures, affecting travel routes and posing risks to travellers," stated Faizan Arif.

While initial rainfall in the plains may turn into snowfall by February 18 or 19, uncertainties exist regarding continuous snowfall due to potential temperature fluctuations. However, higher altitudes are expected to witness significant snowfall until February 20.

"There's uncertainty regarding prolonged snowfall in the plains due to possible temperature changes on February 19 afternoon. However, higher altitudes are anticipated to receive significant snowfall until February 20," added Faizan.

Authorities have issued a caution that any snowfall and subsequent accumulation in the plains and middle reaches may be denser than usual, heightening the risk of damage.

Moreover, landslides and shooting stones present additional threats, particularly along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, leading to advisories urging the postponement of journeys between February 18 and 21.

Unlike the typical dry and fluffy snow, this snowfall may have a heavier consistency, as informed by the Meteorological Department in Srinagar.

"On February 19 and February 20, we anticipate light to moderate rain and snowfall in most areas, while heavy snowfall is expected in the middle and higher reaches of several districts. This weather condition will also impact the Jammu division, with forecasts indicating light rain and snow in numerous locations on Sunday," stated officials from the Meteorological Department.

The Meteorological Department has advised caution, particularly for the farming community, recommending the withholding of irrigation and fertiliser application and the drainage of excess water from orchards and fields.

"The farming community should prioritise safety measures in preparation for the upcoming weather system. Withhold irrigation and fertiliser application, and ensure proper drainage of excess water to mitigate risks," they told.

Meanwhile, freezing temperatures persist in the Kashmir Valley, with Srinagar recording a low of minus 3.0 degrees Celsius on Thursday.