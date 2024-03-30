×

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 18:30 IST

HIGH ALERT: Islamic State Aims More Terror Attacks by 'Lone Wolves' on 10th Anniversary of Caliphate

A high alert has been sounded by intelligence agencies in India, as the Islamic State, more popularly known as ISIS, is planning more terror attacks.

Reported by: Shweta Parande
High Alert
High Alert in India due to ISIS | Image:Republic
New Delhi: A HIGH ALERT has been sounded by intelligence agencies in India, as the Islamic State (IS), more popularly known as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), is on active mode again. Even as the Afghanistan division of ISIS, known as ISIS-K, claimed responsibility for the recent Russia attacks at the Moscow concert hall, the group as a whole is set for more planned terror attacks and massacres across the world.

An intelligence report says IS-Central is up and running again and plans to carry out more attacks on the 10-year anniversary of the declaration of the ‘Caliphate’, which reportedly occurred in 2014 during the festival of Ramadan.

ISIS Lone Wolves

As seen in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on March 1, which was carried out by a single man ('lone wolf') in disguise from the ISIS Ballari unit, the Islamic State has given instructions to employ “lone wolves” for its terror attacks.

A leading daily reports that IS spokesman Abu Hudhayfah al-Ansari has released a statement calling upon ‘Muhajirin’ (foreign fighters) from across the globe to join the terror outfit.

ISIS was initiated in 1999 by a Jordan extremist, Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, say reports. However, it was in 2014 that ISIS renamed itself to Islamic State, declaring Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as their Caliph.

Published March 30th, 2024 at 18:30 IST

