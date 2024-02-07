Advertisement

In a city where space comes at a premium and real estate prices soar, Mumbai continues to redefine the limits of compact living. A recent video tour by a prominent real estate influencer unveils a 2BHK flat nestled within a mere 323 sq. ft. area in the crowded Kandivali area of Mumbai.

Priced at ₹75 lakh, this micro-living space has left the internet both shocked and amused.

Mumbai, renowned as India's financial capital, consistently ranks among the country's most expensive cities. The high demand for both commercial and residential spaces contributes significantly to the exorbitant cost of living. The video showcased 2BHK flat, in a 23-storey building, speaks volumes about how far people go for a slice of the city.

The tour unfolds the tit-bits of the two tiny bedrooms, micro bathrooms, a living room, and a kitchen, ingeniously fitted into the limited space. The master bedroom, barely accommodating a sofa, challenges conventional notions of space utilization.

Only possible in Mumbai RE



2BHK in 323 sq. ft.@VishalBhargava5 pic.twitter.com/7WmtlgcSLy — DineshK (@systemstrader1) January 31, 2024

Many expressed shock and disbelief, comparing the tiny apartment to their own spacious living arrangements. Some users raised concerns about Mumbai's real estate market, while others pointed out that housing situations in other global cities are equally challenging.

Comments like "Waste of money! You will get 1000 SFT 2BHK in Hyderabad in prime locations." “And this is not even a prime location.”

As Mumbai remains a magnet for professionals and businesses, the struggle for adequate living space persists.