Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated April 14th, 2022 at 22:35 IST

High temperature could have caused reactor explosion that killed 6 in AP: PCB

High temperature could have caused reactor explosion that killed 6 in AP: PCB

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Amaravati, April 14 (PTI) A high exothermic reaction in an uncontrolled reaction temperature could have caused the explosion in a three kilo litre capacity reactor in Porus Laboratories, killing six workers and leaving 12 more injured, the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board has prima facie established.

Following this, the PCB ordered immediate closure of the bulk drug manufacturing unit, located at Akkireddigudem village in the new Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh.

Advertisement

PCB Chairman A K Parida issued an order to this effect on Thursday night.

Officials of the Board inspected the Porus Laboratories unit on Thursday and detected several lapses, including non-compliance of safety procedures.

Advertisement

“The uncontrolled reaction temperature might have led to pressurise the reactor and could be the root cause for the explosion in the Block-D of Unit-4, followed by fire. The mishap occurred during the first stage of chemical reaction that was being carried out at a temperature range of 150-180 degree centigrade,” a report by the PCB noted.

The Porus management did not give any information on the accident to the Board, it said.

Advertisement

Contaminated fire hydrant water was partly let out into the premises outside the unit.

“It is estimated that about 50 tonnes of hazardous waste of reaction mass fell on the ground and 40 kilo litres of water used for fire hydrant system got contaminated. Part of it found its way outside (the unit),” the PCB report said.

Advertisement

Based on the report, PCB Chairman directed the Central Power Distribution Company authorities to disconnect power supply to Porus.

Parida issued the closure order in accordance with the provisions of Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act “for non-compliance of consent conditions and further causing pollution in the surrounding areas” to safeguard public health and environment. PTI DBV ROH ROH

Advertisement

Published April 14th, 2022 at 22:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

4 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

6 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

7 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

7 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

7 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

7 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

a day ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

a day ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

a day ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Sinking Ship': Why Big Players Are Quitting Congress | Explained

    Lok Sabha Elections33 minutes ago

  2. 3 Dead, 5 Injured as Massive Fire Breaks Out at Bengaluru Warehouse

    India News34 minutes ago

  3. Farmer Leaders-Govt Meet Underway, Mann Also in Attendance

    India News40 minutes ago

  4. Divya Agarwal-Apurva Begin Pre-Wedding Festivities With Cocktail Night

    Entertainment44 minutes ago

  5. Rain, Thunder with Gusty Winds Expected in Delhi Today: IMD

    India Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo