sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Air Pollution | US Elections | Champions Trophy |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Higher Reaches Of Himachal Feel The Chill As Mercury Dips; Dry Spell To Continue Till Nov 22

Published 22:59 IST, November 16th 2024

Higher Reaches Of Himachal Feel The Chill As Mercury Dips; Dry Spell To Continue Till Nov 22

Wintry conditions grip Himachal Pradesh as temperatures plunge; fog warnings issued for Bhakra Dam area; dry spell and snowfall forecast till November 22.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Higher Reaches Of Himachal Feel The Chill As Mercury Dips; Dry Spell To Continue Till Nov 22
Higher Reaches Of Himachal Feel The Chill As Mercury Dips; Dry Spell To Continue Till Nov 22 | Image: Himachal Pradesh Tourism Department
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

22:59 IST, November 16th 2024