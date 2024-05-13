Advertisement

In a heart-wrenching incident on the Moradabad-Aligarh national highway, three employees of Axis Bank, including the branch manager, lost their lives in a fatal collision involving a speeding tanker. The accident occurred when the victims' car swerved to avoid hitting a monkey that suddenly appeared on the road.

Car tanker collision due to monkey:

The deceased have been identified as Saurabh Srivastava, the manager of Axis Bank's Chandausi branch, along with cashier Divyanshu and another employee named Amit. They were en route to Chandausi when the unfortunate event unfolded on Monday morning. Despite their efforts to evade the monkey, the driver lost control of the vehicle, resulting in a head-on collision with the tanker.

Tanker driver run from the spot:

Tragically, Saurabh and Divyanshu were pronounced dead at the scene, while Amit succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the hospital. The tanker driver fled the spot following the accident, prompting an investigation by the authorities. Efforts are underway to locate and apprehend the driver, as police work diligently to determine the precise cause of the collision.

The impact of the accident was severe, leaving the car completely mangled. The bodies of the victims have been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding their untimely demise.

