×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2022 at 22:16 IST

Hijab issue should have been resolved amicably instead of politicising it: Chhattisgarh CM

Hijab issue should have been resolved amicably instead of politicising it: Chhattisgarh CM

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Raipur, Feb 12 (PTI) Amid the row over the wearing of 'hijab' in educational institutions in Karnataka, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said that the issue should have been resolved amicably by those at the helm instead of politicising it.

He was talking to reporters at the Swami Vivekanand Airport at Raipur before leaving for Uttar Pradesh for electioneering.

Advertisement

“Those who have triggered (the row) does not even know its result. The heads of two communities should have sit together and resolved this issue. It has now become a state and national level issue”.

The controversy had started towards the end of December last year when a few women students in hijabs ((headscarves) were denied entry to a government pre-university college in Udupi in Karnataka. As a counter, some Hindu students turned up wearing saffron scarves.

Advertisement

“The country like India has given shelter to persecuted people from all over the world irrespective of their caste and religion. I feel very sad that how are we dealing with our own people today? Bigotry from any side is harmful. This is a loss to the society itself,” he added.

Baghel said, “it is a family and social issue. It should have been settled amicably but now it has become sensitive. If every matter is taken to the court and given a political colour, where is our country going? In which direction are we going? Will we continue to fight like this? Children are our future but they do not represent us (apparently referring to political parties). It is the responsibility of those who are at the leadership to get such issues resolved mutually instead of adding fuel to the fire”.

Advertisement

Responding to another query, he blamed the BJP-led government at the Centre for the shortage of fertilisers in Chhattisgarh and demanded it to ensure its sufficient supply. PTI TKP NSK NSK

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2022 at 22:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Skyroot Aerospace

Skyroot Aerospace

8 minutes ago
PM Modi calls millet superfood

PM Modi Promotes Millet

21 minutes ago
SSC JE 2024 Registration Begins at ssc.gov.in

SSC JE 2024 Notification

21 minutes ago
Chinese Yuan

Yuan falls against dollar

22 minutes ago
Man Rescues Owl Stuck In A Tree Branch

Man Saves Helpless Owl

24 minutes ago
Indian stock market growth

Indian market performance

29 minutes ago
Gautam Gambhir gets into a fight with Virat Kohli

Kohli vs Gambhir in IPL

30 minutes ago
Not Just About Maryland, But Nation's Economy: Guv Wes Moore Assures Rebuilding of Baltimore Bridge

Baltimore Bridge Accident

30 minutes ago
Bill Gates will interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Bill Gates, PM Modi Talk

31 minutes ago
Exam Results

BSEB matric topper list

34 minutes ago
Jailed Gangster Mukhtar Ansari Passes Away

Mukhtar Ansari Death

34 minutes ago
Education News

KCET registration date

37 minutes ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya In White Dress

39 minutes ago
Grok

Elon Musk's xAI

39 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth In Denim Jacket

41 minutes ago
Allu Arjun

Allu Unveils His Wax

42 minutes ago
Sergio Ermotti

Sergio Ermotti has a path

44 minutes ago
Bill Gates and PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi on Digital India

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bollywood Celebs Who Had Secret Weddings: Aditi-Siddharth To Virushka

    Entertainment13 hours ago

  2. HUGE SETBACK for Mumbai Indians: Superstar player likely to miss matches

    Sports 16 hours ago

  3. Lok Sabha Polls: Nakul Nath Declares Assets Worth Rs 700 Crore

    Lok Sabha Elections17 hours ago

  4. Man Missing After Avalanche In Himachal's Manali

    India News17 hours ago

  5. 'GO TELL BCCI, this is what we are gonna do': MS Dhoni to CSK manager

    Sports 18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo