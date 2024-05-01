Advertisement

Six days after the Karnataka High Court passed the highly-anticipated judgement on wearing hijabs in educational institutes, a couple of petitions, urging contempt of Court proceedings, had been filed. In the latest, Bengaluru's Advocate Amrutesh has filed a contempt of court case against organisations that called for Karnataka bandh against Karnataka HC's order upholding the hijab ban. In the letter addressed to the Registrar General, the complainant has sought directions against bodies who 'scandalised, while lowering the authority and obstructing the administration of justice'.

'It is very much to the shock and surprise, the judgement of this Hon’ble Court was severely criticised by several organisations who purposefully intended to scandalise, lower the status of this Hon’ble Court and directly prejudices, interferes with the due course of judicial proceedings. In this process, several organisations called for Karnataka Bandh against the Hon’ble High Court’s verdict. Apart from this, several interviews, press releases were made through print and electronic media," the lawyer's letter read.

'Gross criminal contempt of court' after Hijab row verdict

In addition, he mentioned that petitioners in the previous hijab row before the Karnataka HC 'used several vulgar words and thereby lowering the status of the Court' while addressing the media.

"...apart from this, they directly abused and attacked, verbally, the Judges of this Hon’ble Court, even the murder/ threat calls made against the Chief Justice and other companion Judges," the complaint letter further read.

Complainant mentions 'Mangalore Muslims' Facebook page

Moreover, it was brought to the fore that an organisation called Mangalore Muslims on their Facebook page published a photograph of one of three judges pronouncing the hijab row verdict Justice Krishna S. Dixit with a caption- 'these are the judges who are going to give verdict on hijab – look at it properly'.

"...therefore an impression has been created that the Hon’ble Judge is likely to be biased as against the Muslims who had engineered filing of a large number of thoroughly frivolous and vexatious petitions," the complaint continued.

In view of the aforementioned reasons, the complainant has requested the Karnataka HC to 'initiate suo moto contempt proceedings against the organisations, persons, in particular against the petitioners who criticised this Court’s verdict, Hon’ble judges, etc. in the interest of the general public'.

Dismissing all petitions challenging the hijab ban in educational institutions with prescribed uniforms, the Karnataka HC stated hijab, burqa, headscarves are 'not essential religious practices' of Islam. Subsequently, all writ petitions filed by Muslim girl students seeking permission to don the hijab in colleges with prescribed uniform and challenging a Government order dated February 5, were dismissed.