Advertisement

Chandigarh: In a shocking case of animal cruelty, the Punjab police in Bathinda took swift action to save the life of a chicken involved in an illegal rooster fight in Balluana village. The incident unfolded when around 200 people gathered to witness the brutal event, prompting authorities to intervene.

Police official Nirmal Singh provided details of the rescue operation, stating, "We received information about the event and reached the spot. Everyone managed to flee, but we found two chickens and a person." The police were alerted to the organizers "troubling the animals," leading to a crackdown on the illicit activity.

Advertisement

The injured chicken, a victim of the cruel spectacle, was immediately sent to a hospital for medical attention. Law enforcement is now ensuring the bird's safety, providing it with security cover and essential medical and food aid. A case has been registered against three individuals, and 11 trophies from the event have been recovered, according to Mr. Singh.

The police have invoked the Animal Cruelty Act against the accused, leading to the arrest of one culprit, Rajvinder, who was later granted bail. However, the other individuals implicated in the case are currently evading authorities.

Advertisement

"The rooster, the victim in the case, is also evidence that the cops said would be used against the accused in court," highlighted Mr. Singh. The recovery of trophies indicates that a competitive element was involved in the organized event, even though they were not found during the raid. "As and when the court instructs us, we will produce the rooster in court," he added.

Given that the Punjab police have taken custody of the chicken, they are now obligated to bring it to every court appearance and care for it as their own. To ensure the bird's well-being, it has been entrusted to a caretaker, as leaving it alone in the police station would be isolating. The police are actively monitoring the chicken's condition through personal visits to guarantee its safety.

Advertisement

This incident sheds light on the urgent need for stricter enforcement of laws against animal cruelty and the clandestine organization of such events. The rescued chicken, now under the protection of law enforcement, serves as a symbol of the ongoing efforts to curb such inhumane practices in the region.