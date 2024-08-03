sb.scorecardresearch
  • Himachal Cloudbursts: Death Toll Rises to 9, Hunt For About 45 Missing Continues

Published 23:19 IST, August 3rd 2024

Himachal Cloudbursts: Death Toll Rises to 9, Hunt For About 45 Missing Continues

According to officials, 410 rescuers from teams of the Army, NDRF, SDRF, ITBP, CISF, Himachal Pradesh Police and home guards are involved in the hunt with the help of drones.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Himachal cloudbursts: Death toll rises to 9, hunt for about 45 missing continues
Himachal cloudbursts: Death toll rises to 9, hunt for about 45 missing continues | Image: PTI
