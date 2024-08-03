Published 23:19 IST, August 3rd 2024
Himachal Cloudbursts: Death Toll Rises to 9, Hunt For About 45 Missing Continues
According to officials, 410 rescuers from teams of the Army, NDRF, SDRF, ITBP, CISF, Himachal Pradesh Police and home guards are involved in the hunt with the help of drones.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Himachal cloudbursts: Death toll rises to 9, hunt for about 45 missing continues | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
23:19 IST, August 3rd 2024