Himachal CM Sukhu Seeks Special Industrial Package For State From Centre

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has requested Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, to provide a special industrial package for the hilly-state, an official statement said on Friday.

Sukhu, who met with the union minister in Delhi on Thursday, said that Himachal Pradesh should receive a special industrial package similar to those granted to Jammu and Kashmir and the northeastern states, the statement noted.

He argued that such a package is crucial for ensuring balanced regional development.

Sukhu also urged the union minister to revive the previous transport subsidy scheme for hilly states like Himachal, citing the high logistics costs due to the region's rugged terrain, the statement read.

He said this would significantly aid in promoting industrial production and boosting exports.

Additionally, the CM requested funds for industrial infrastructure development projects, quality testing labs and certification labs to support export promotion, the statement added.

CM Sukhu also urged for the immediate release of pending capital subsidy amounts under the Industrial Development Scheme (IDS) and the sanctioning of pending IDS cases.

In response, the union minister assured that the issues raised would be thoroughly examined and all possible support to the state would be extended, the statement said.