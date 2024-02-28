Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 12:49 IST

Himachal Govt Staffers Unfit for Pension if Service Less Than 10 Years: State Minister

Himachal Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan on Tuesday said that state government workers who do not complete a minimum of ten years of service unfit for pension.

Money
Himachal Govt Staffers Unfit for Pension if Service Less Than 10 Years: State Minister | Image:Pexels
Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan on Tuesday stated in the assembly that  state government workers who do not complete a minimum of ten years of service will not be eligible for pension.

In reply to the question posed by Lokender Kumar (Bharatiya Janata Party), the minister stated that service provided as a contractual employee is not considered for pension as per the Central Civil Services (CCS) Pension Rules 1972. He added that a minimum of ten years of service is needed to obtain the benefit of the pension. Till now, pension under the Old Pension Rules has been disbursed to 3,899 employees by the office of the accountant general.

In a reply to another question put up by Lokender Kumar (Bharatiya Janata Party),  the industries minister stated that the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC)  was revoked on February 21, 2023 amid the allegations of paper leak and it has reeplaced bt the Himachal Pradesh State Chayan Aayog on September 30, 2023 to make certain lucidity in the selection process. 
According to him, a cabinet subcommittee has been established to make choices about the declaration of pending test results. choices will be made following receipt of the subcommittee's recommendations.

There was no question of reviving the scrapped HPSSC, he said. In his reply to a question by Daleep Thakur (BJP), the minister said that the detailed project reports (DPR) of MLAs priority schemes, which have not been prepared so far, would be prepared on priority.

Published February 28th, 2024 at 12:49 IST

