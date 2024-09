Published 13:36 IST, September 2nd 2024

Himachal Hit by Monsoon Mayhem: Over 100 Roads Closed, Flash Flood Alert Issued in 8 Districts

The local meteorological office has issued a warning for flash floods in parts of Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Kullu, and Kinnaur.