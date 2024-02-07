Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 07:41 IST

1 Dead, 9 Still Missing After Fire in Himachal Perfume Factory, Firefighting Operations Underway

The flames erupted at NR aroma perfume-making factory at Jharmajri in Solan district.

Digital Desk
solan fire
The firefighting operations are still underway. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Solan: As many as nine people are still missing after a massive fire broke out at a cosmetic factory in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan late on Friday night. The fire has claimed life of a woman while leaving 31 others injured.

According to Solan Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma, around 50 people were present at the perfume making unit when the blaze erupted.

Advertisement

The flames erupted at NR aroma perfume-making factory at Jharmajri in Solan district. State Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil and other officials also rushed to the spot on Friday.

The firefighting operations are still underway.

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 07:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. SCA Stadium to be renamed, Jay Shah to initiate rechristening

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  2. Boeing to review NTSB findings for further action

    Business News17 minutes ago

  3. Delhi-NCR Traffic Alert: Avoid These Routes | Check Advisory

    India News19 minutes ago

  4. Dollar under pressure following retreat from nearly three-month high

    Business News25 minutes ago

  5. Karnataka Congress' Divisive Plan: Mobilise South Against Delhi

    Politics News40 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement