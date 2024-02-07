The firefighting operations are still underway. | Image: ANI

Solan: As many as nine people are still missing after a massive fire broke out at a cosmetic factory in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan late on Friday night. The fire has claimed life of a woman while leaving 31 others injured.

According to Solan Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma, around 50 people were present at the perfume making unit when the blaze erupted.

The flames erupted at NR aroma perfume-making factory at Jharmajri in Solan district. State Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil and other officials also rushed to the spot on Friday.

The firefighting operations are still underway.