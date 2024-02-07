Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 10:50 IST

Himachal Police Rescue 300 Tourists Stranded Near Atal Tunnel in Rohtang After Snowfall

Himachal Pradesh: Police rescue 300 tourists stranded near Atal Tunnel in Rohtang after snowfall

Ronit Singh
Himachal Police Rescue 300 Tourists Stranded Near Atal Tunnel in Rohtang After Snowfall
Himachal Police Rescue 300 Tourists Stranded Near Atal Tunnel in Rohtang After Snowfall | Image:ANI
  • 2 min read
Rohtang: The Himachal Pradesh Police on Tuesday evening rescued 300 tourists stranded near the South Portal (SP) of the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang after heavy snowfall. 

Kullu SP Sakshi Verma said, "Around 50 vehicles and one Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus got stuck near the South Portal (SP) of ATR, in which 300 tourists were travelling. All tourists have been evacuated from ATR."

SP Kullu further said that she, along with Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Manali, Tehsildar Manali, Station House Officer (SHO) Manali and team conducted a rescue operation.

This comes as the India Metrological Department issued an orange alert for various places in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, indicating the possibility of snowfall in the higher mountains and rain in other parts of the state during the next 48 hours.

According to IMD, from the late night of January 30 to the morning of February 2, heavy rain or snowfall is likely at some places in Chamba, Kangra, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahaul, Spiti, Mandi, and Shimla districts.The Meteorological Department has predicted snowfall in the high-altitude areas of the state and snowfall in the plains.

"During the next five or six days, right from tonight, there are possibilities of rain and snow in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh. The rain activity will start tonight. On January 31 and February 1, in the districts of Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, and Kullu, there are chances of moderate to heavy snowfall. We have issued an orange alert for these areas. There are chances of rain and thunderstorms with lighting activities in districts of Kangra, Bilaspur and Shimla," Sandeep Kumar Sharma Senior Scientist of IMD said. (ANI)

Published January 31st, 2024 at 10:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

