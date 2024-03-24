Updated September 9th, 2023 at 21:16 IST
Himachal Pradesh: 16-year-old boy hangs self from tree near Shimla's Summerhill
Lakshya, a student of class 10, left his house on Friday evening after he was scolded by the family members over some issue, they said.
A 16-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in a forest area near Summerhill here, police said on Saturday.
Lakshya, a student of class 10, left his house on Friday evening after he was scolded by the family members over some issue, they said.
The family members searched for him and later lodged a missing complaint at Boileauganj police station.
The police started a search operation on Friday night. They traced the boy’s mobile location and found him hanging from a tree in a forest area near Chayali village, they said.
No suicide note was found at the spot. The investigations are underway, police said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem.
Published September 9th, 2023 at 21:16 IST
