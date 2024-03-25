×

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 19:20 IST

Himachal Pradesh: 2 Killed, 7 Injured in Stampede at Shrine Following Landslide in Una

A landslide led to a stampede at the Dera Baba Vadbhag Shrine in Una on Monday as devotees sought to escape the area.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Two people were killed and another seven injured when a stampede took place at Una following a landslide.
Two people were killed and another seven injured when a stampede took place at Una following a landslide. | Image:PTI/ Representative
  • 2 min read
Una (Himachal Pradesh): Two devotees were killed and another seven were injured during a stampede at a shrine following a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Monday. The shrine, the Dera Baba Vadbhag Singh in Una district's Mairi village, is regularly visited by many devotees seeking relief from possession by “evil spirits”. On Monday morning, devotees who had come to take part in Baba Vadbhag Singh fair were taking a bath in the holy spring in the Charan Ganga when several large stones came sliding down the mountain due to a landslide. 

This sight, according to the local authorities, caused panic among the devotees and led to a stampede where nine people were injured. 

All of the injured were moved to a nearby hospital where two of the devotees succumbed to their injuries. 

The police sent the bodies for postmortem. Five of the injured have been sent to Una Zonal Hospital while two were referred to PGI Chandigarh.

ASP Sanjeev Bhatia said that 'the devotees who have been injured are under treatment.

Deputy Commissioner, Una, Jatin Lal said that devotees will not be allowed to take a bath in the holy feet of Ganga until the situation becomes normal.

Statements of eyewitnesses present at the incident site will also be recorded so that the real reasons for the accident can be known, said SP Una Rakesh Singh.

With inputs from PTI. 

Published March 25th, 2024 at 19:20 IST

Two people were killed and another seven injured when a stampede took place at Una following a landslide.

