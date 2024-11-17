sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi Nigeria Visit | Manipur Unrest | Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Delhi Air Pollution | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Himachal Pradesh: 5 injured in brawl between two groups at Swami Ramakrishna Ashram in Shimla

Published 13:35 IST, November 17th 2024

Himachal Pradesh: 5 injured in brawl between two groups at Swami Ramakrishna Ashram in Shimla

Five people were injured after a brawl broke out between two groups at the Swami Ramakrishna Ashram in Shimla

Reported by: Asian News International
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Superintendent of Police Shimla, confirmed the incident and expressed concern over the unrest.
Superintendent of Police Shimla, confirmed the incident and expressed concern over the unrest. | Image: ANI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

13:35 IST, November 17th 2024