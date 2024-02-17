Himachal Pradesh budget 2024: 10 Key Takeaways

Advertisement

Shimla: Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections 2024, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who also holds the finance portfolio, tabled his second state Budget on Saturday. While presenting the budget, the CM announced hiking the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of cow milk and buffalo milk. Presenting the budget, Sukhu accused the previous BJP government in the state for being responsible for Himachal's total debt which currently stands at Rs 87,788 crore. The CM claimed that Centre owes Rs 22,406 crore to Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh budget 2024: Key Takeaways

CM Sukhu announced that the MSP for cow milk will be hiked from Rs 38 to Rs 45 and buffalo milk from Rs 38 to Rs 55 per litre starting April 1.

The Himachal government announced Rajiv Gandhi Prakriyat Kheti Yojana under which 36,000 farmers -- 10 farmers from every panchayat – will be trained in natural farming techniques.

The Congress govt announced that Universal cartons will be introduced for apple packaging in Himachal and horticulture tourism in the state will be encouraged.

Rs 582 crore has been allocated for the agriculture sector and Rs 300 crore for the horticulture sector.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while presenting the state Budget, said the transformation cell will be established.

The finance minister also announced financial aid for people affected by the monsoon last year. Rs 4,500 crore from the state budget has been earmarked for people affected by monsoon last year. The CM alleged that no package was given by the Centre.

He reiterated the state government's resolve to make Himachal Pradesh a green state by 2026.

First modernised de-addiction and rehabilitation centre will come up at Kandaghat in Solan district.

Himachal CM Sukhu said 6,000 nursery teachers will be appointed in state.

CM Sukhu added that monthly review meeting will be held in schools.

