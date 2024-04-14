Himachal Pradesh: Bus With 52 Devotees Overturns Near Kangra Tunnel

Advertisement

Shimla: A bus with 52 devotees onboard overturned near Kangra tunnel in Himachal Pradesh on Friday evening.

A total of 21 passengers got injured and are being treated at RPGMC Tanda.

Advertisement

Himachal Pradesh | A bus with 52 devotees onboard overturned near Kangra tunnel. 21 passengers got injured and are being treated at RPGMC Tanda. They are all out of danger. The bus has been seized for mechanical inspection. Further investigation is in progress. Situation is… — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2024

“Injured are all out of danger. The bus has been seized for mechanical inspection. Further investigation is in progress. Situation is normal,” said Kangra Superintendent of Police , Shalini Agnihotri told ANI.

Advertisement