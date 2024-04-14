Updated April 12th, 2024 at 18:21 IST
Himachal Pradesh: Bus With 52 Devotees Overturns Near Kangra Tunnel
A bus with 52 devotees onboard overturned near Kangra tunnel in Himachal Pradesh on Friday evening.
Himachal Pradesh: Bus With 52 Devotees Overturns Near Kangra Tunnel | Image:social media
Shimla: A bus with 52 devotees onboard overturned near Kangra tunnel in Himachal Pradesh on Friday evening.
A total of 21 passengers got injured and are being treated at RPGMC Tanda.
“Injured are all out of danger. The bus has been seized for mechanical inspection. Further investigation is in progress. Situation is normal,” said Kangra Superintendent of Police , Shalini Agnihotri told ANI.
Published April 12th, 2024 at 18:21 IST
