Updated March 5th, 2024 at 08:58 IST

Breaking: Earthquake of Magnitude 3.2 Hits Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale hit Mandi in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Japan Earthquake
According to the NCS, the quake occurred at 6.56am at a depth of 5km. | Image:Republic TV
Shimla: An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale hit Mandi in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. 

According to the NCS, the quake occurred at 6.56am at a depth of 5km. The exact location of the earthquake was confirmed to be in Mandi with the coordinates of Latitude: 31.57 and Longitude:  77.18. 

In a post of X. NCS said, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 05-03-2024, 06:56:47 IST, Lat: 31.57 & Long: 77.18, Depth: 5 Km ,Location:  Mandi, Himachal Pradesh(sic).”

However, there were no immediate reports of any injuries or damages to property. 

Published March 5th, 2024 at 07:28 IST

