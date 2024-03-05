According to the NCS, the quake occurred at 6.56am at a depth of 5km. | Image: Republic TV

Shimla: An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale hit Mandi in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the NCS, the quake occurred at 6.56am at a depth of 5km. The exact location of the earthquake was confirmed to be in Mandi with the coordinates of Latitude: 31.57 and Longitude: 77.18.

In a post of X. NCS said, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 05-03-2024, 06:56:47 IST, Lat: 31.57 & Long: 77.18, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Mandi, Himachal Pradesh(sic).”

However, there were no immediate reports of any injuries or damages to property.