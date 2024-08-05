sb.scorecardresearch
  • Himachal Pradesh Rains: Orange Alert Issued as Flash Floods and Landslides Close 75 Roads

Published 22:51 IST, August 5th 2024

Himachal Pradesh Rains: Orange Alert Issued as Flash Floods and Landslides Close 75 Roads

Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh trigger flash floods and landslides, closing 75 roads and causing significant damage and fatalities.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
