Updated February 19th, 2024 at 15:09 IST

Himachal Pradesh: Snowfall in Parts of Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Kullu

Parts of Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur and higher reaches of Kullu districts received moderate to heavy snowfall, the MeT office here said on Monday.

Press Trust Of India
Himachal Pradesh: Snowfall in part of Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Kullu | Image:ANI
The weather officer had issued a “red” alert for “heavy” to “very heavy” rain/snowfall and thunderstorms accompanied by hail, gusty winds and lightning today.

Kusumseri, Keylong and Hansa in Lahaul and Spiti district received 50.6 cm, 21 cm and 10 cm of snowfall respectively while Kalpa in Kinnaur district received 2 cm of snow, it said.

The higher reaches of Kullu, including the south portal of the Atal Tunnel, are receiving intermittent snowfall and traffic beyond Manali has been stopped. The higher areas of Dalhousie also received snow, according to reports.

Light to moderate rains occurred in mid and lower hills and Bharmaur, Manali and Dalhousie received 11 mm, 9 mm and 5 mm rains, respectively.

The sky remained heavily overcast and strong winds lashed the region, signalling more snow and rain in the state. A western disturbance has affected western Himalayan region since Saturday night.

The MeT has cautioned that essential services like electricity, water and communication could be affected.

The minimum temperatures rose by a few notches and stayed two to eight degrees above normal, it said.

Kusumseri was coldest in the state with a low of minus 0.5 degrees while Kangra and Dharamshala recorded night temperatures of 13.8 degrees and 11.2 degrees respectively, which was 8.3 degrees and 4.2 degrees above normal.

The MeT department also issued a “yellow” warning for heavy rain/snow and thunderstorms accompanied by gusty wind speed and lighting at isolated places on February 20 and predicted rains or snow at isolated places on February 22, 23 and 24. (With inputs from PTI) 

Published February 19th, 2024 at 15:09 IST

