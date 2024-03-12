×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 16:28 IST

Himachal Pradesh: Stray Dog Injures 20 Within Span of Few Hours in Bilaspur

The stray dog attacked several people on Monday nigh near Gandhi Chowk in Ghumarwin market, pouncing on them as they passed by and biting them.

Reported by: Digital Desk
A stray dog attacked 20 people in Himachal's Bilaspur.
A stray dog attacked 20 people in Himachal's Bilaspur. | Image:Unsplash/ Representative
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Bilaspur: Around 20 people were left injured following separate encounters with a single stray dog in Bilaspur's Ghumarwin, a local official said on Tuesday. According to Municipal Council Ghumarwin President Rita Sehgal, the stray dog in question attacked people over several hours on Monday night, suddenly pouncing on them as they passed by and biting them. The incident took place near Gandhi Chowk in the Ghumarwin market. The injured were subsequently taken to a local hospital and have been administered with anti-rabies vaccines.

As for the dog itself, locals say that it has not been caught yet though Sehgal announced that the Animal Husbandry Department has been informed of the matter and that a team has been formed to capture the animal.

Advertisement

Not an isolated incident  

According to the civil hospital authorities, dog attack incidents have increased in the past few days. People are coming to the hospital every day with dog bites and are being given anti-rabies vaccines, they said.

Advertisement

The locals have alleged that the authorities have not taken any action in this matter and this has led to some people being seriously injured in dog attacks.

With inputs from PTI. 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 12th, 2024 at 16:28 IST

