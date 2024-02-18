English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 22:28 IST

Red Alert Sounded in Himachal as MeT Dept Predicts Heavy Snowfall, Thunderstorm on Feb 19

The MeT Department has warned that adverse weather conditions in seven Himachal districts could disrupt essential services like water and electricity on Monday.

Digital Desk
Himachal: Over 500 roads, including 4 NH, closed after two days of snowfall
A red alert has been sounded in parts of Himachal Pradesh. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

SHIMLA: A red alert has been issued for seven of 11 districts in the state of Himachal Pradesh, with the weather department warning of heavy to very heavy snowfall and rain with thunderstorms accompanied by hail, lightning and winds reaching speeds of up to 50 km/h on Monday. Specifically, the red alert applies to Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur and Shimla districts.

The alert also notes the possibility of essential services like water and electricity being affected on February 19. 

Advertisement

A western disturbance has affected the western Himalayan region since Saturday, with snow being recorded in the higher reaches of Kullu-Manali and Lahaul and Spiti, according to reports.

Videos of snow near the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang have also become widely circulated on social media.

Advertisement

The Met Office has also issued a yellow warning for heavy rain and snow, and thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 40 kilometres per hour and lightning at isolated places for February 20.

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI. 

Advertisement

Published February 18th, 2024 at 22:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

2 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

5 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

5 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

6 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

6 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

6 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

a day ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

a day ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

a day ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ILT20: Dubai Capitals clinch the trophy

    Sports 21 minutes ago

  2. UP: BJP Workers 'Use Gangajal to Clean' Varanasi Intersection Where

    India News23 minutes ago

  3. BAFTA 2024: Prince William Arrives At The Red Carpet

    Entertainment30 minutes ago

  4. Netizens say Rohit's declaration drama was a mind game to down ENG

    Sports 32 minutes ago

  5. BREAKING: Two Officers, First Responder Shot Dead in Minnesota

    World38 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo