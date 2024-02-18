Updated February 18th, 2024 at 22:28 IST
Red Alert Sounded in Himachal as MeT Dept Predicts Heavy Snowfall, Thunderstorm on Feb 19
The MeT Department has warned that adverse weather conditions in seven Himachal districts could disrupt essential services like water and electricity on Monday.
SHIMLA: A red alert has been issued for seven of 11 districts in the state of Himachal Pradesh, with the weather department warning of heavy to very heavy snowfall and rain with thunderstorms accompanied by hail, lightning and winds reaching speeds of up to 50 km/h on Monday. Specifically, the red alert applies to Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur and Shimla districts.
The alert also notes the possibility of essential services like water and electricity being affected on February 19.
A western disturbance has affected the western Himalayan region since Saturday, with snow being recorded in the higher reaches of Kullu-Manali and Lahaul and Spiti, according to reports.
Videos of snow near the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang have also become widely circulated on social media.
The Met Office has also issued a yellow warning for heavy rain and snow, and thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 40 kilometres per hour and lightning at isolated places for February 20.
With inputs from PTI.
Published February 18th, 2024 at 22:28 IST
