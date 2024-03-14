×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 23:43 IST

Himachal: Thunderstorms, Snow Expected in Isolated Areas on March 14

The local meteorological office has predicted rain, snow and thunderstorms at isolated places in mid and higher hills on March 14 and dry weather thereafter

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Intermittent rains and thunderstorms lashed Shimla on Wednesday.
Intermittent rains and thunderstorms lashed Shimla on Wednesday. | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Shimla: Intermittent rains and thunderstorms lashed Himachal Pradesh capital Shimla and the surrounding areas on Wednesday while scattered rains occurred at isolated places and the tourist resort of Kufri received traces of snow. Rajgarh received 13.4 mm of rain, followed by Shimla (8 mm), Baijnath (5 mm), Kufri (4 mm), Gohar (2 mm) and Jubbarhatti (1.3 mm).

The day temperatures dropped by a few notches and Dhaulakuan was the hottest in the state with a high of 25.8 degrees while Dharamshala, Shimla and Manali recorded a high of 18.1 degrees, 14.8 degrees and 11.5 degrees.

Advertisement

The local meteorological office has predicted rain, snow and thunderstorms at isolated places in mid and higher hills on March 14 and dry weather thereafter.

As many as 280 roads, including 255 roads in Lahaul and Spiti, ten in Kinnaur, six in Kullu, five in Chamba, two in Mandi and one each in Shimla and Kangra districts, and five national highways are closed while 280 power transformers and three water supplies schemes are disrupted.

Advertisement

Except for the headline, this PTI story has not been edited by Republic.

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 23:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Stone pelting

Stone Pelted

41 minutes ago
The Debate

BJP's second list

42 minutes ago
Kiran Abbavaram

Kiran Abbavaram Engaged

an hour ago
Pratap Simha

Big names dropped by BJP

an hour ago
DRI seizes smuggled gold worth around Rs 40 crores

Rs 40 Crore Gold Seized

an hour ago
BRS Leader kidnapped?

Drama in Telangana

an hour ago
President Droupadi Murmu

President performs puja

an hour ago
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his Belarusian counterpart Sergei Aleinik.

Belarus Supports India

an hour ago
Supreme Court Chief Justice Felicitates Daughter Of Supreme Court Cook

Chief Justice Felicitates

an hour ago
BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai

Lok sabha polls

an hour ago
Thanglam

Tamil Movies In 2024

an hour ago
Notebook

Movies On First Love

an hour ago
Respect

Biopics On Musicians

an hour ago
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Hollywood Sequel Of 2024

an hour ago
Curd and aloe vera

Curd-Based Hair Masks

an hour ago
International Day of Action for Rivers 2024

Day of Action for Rivers

an hour ago
election commission

EC Vacancies

an hour ago
shimla

jyotirlingas to come up

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Traffic Alert: Police Issues Advisory Ahead of Farmers' Maha Panchayat

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Viral Video Captures Youth Electrocuting Self at Ambala Railway Station

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Thane: Cleaner Killed After Collapse of Gutter Slab

    India News8 hours ago

  4. Nayab Saini Proves Majority, Wins Trust Vote in Haryana Assembly

    India News8 hours ago

  5. B'luru Water Crisis: Use of Drinking Water Banned in Swimming Pools

    India News9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo