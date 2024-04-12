×

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 23:34 IST

Himachal Weather Update: Rain And Snow Likely From April 13-15

Rain and snowfall are likely in parts of Himachal Pradesh on April 13, 14 and 15, an official from the local meteorological centre said on Thursday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Himachal Weather Update: Rain And Snow Likely From April 13-15
Himachal Weather Update: Rain And Snow Likely From April 13-15 | Image:Republic
  • 2 min read
Rain and snowfall are likely in parts of Himachal Pradesh on April 13, 14 and 15, an official from the local meteorological centre said on Thursday.

The weather office also issued an “orange” alert for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds and hail at isolated places in seven districts on April 13 and 14.

According to the state emergency operation centre, 132 roads, including three national highways, remain closed for traffic. Of the total, 127 roads were closed in the tribal Lahaul and Spiti district.

Rain and snow are likely in parts of the state on April 13, 14 and 15, Director Meteorological Centre, Shimla, Surender Paul told PTI.

The MeT also predicted a wet spell in the state till April 17 with the possibility of heavy rain and snow at isolated places in Chamba, kanga, Kullu and Mandi districts on Sunday.

Light rains lashed parts of Himachal and Bharmaur received 15 mm of rain in the past 24 hours followed by Chopal and Palampur 5 mm each, Chamba 4,5 mm, Narkanda and Baijnath 4 mm each, Sainj 3 mm, Nadaun 2.5 mm, Theoig and Jogindernagar 2 mm each, Khadrala 1 mm while Kukumseri and Shimla received traces.

There was no significant change in the minimum temperatures. Keylong was coldest at night with a low of 0.2 degrees Celsius. 

Published April 11th, 2024 at 18:01 IST

