Updated September 24th, 2021 at 20:37 IST

Himachal's Nalagarh to have industrial park for medical devices

Himachal Pradesh is set to build an industrial complex to manufacture medical devices, helped by a central government grant of Rs 100 crore.

Press Trust Of India
Image:self
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the medical devices park will be developed over 265 hectares in Solan’s Nalagarh at a cost of around Rs 267 crore and the state will get Rs 100 crore grant for it from the Centre, according to a statement.

The state is expecting an investment of over Rs 5,000 crore with a turnover of Rs 20,000 crore besides gainful employment for about 10,000 people, Thakur said.

The CM said the park will be first in northern India, giving a boost to the second stage of industrialisation.

Thakur thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government for approving the park in the state. 

Published September 24th, 2021 at 20:37 IST

