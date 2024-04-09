×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 08:05 IST

Himanta Biswa Sarma Comes to Rescue of Assam Girl in Need of Bone Marrow Transplant

Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday met the family members of the child in Assam’s Majuli and assured them of all possible support.

Reported by: Manisha Roy
'Get Well Soon': Himanta Biswa Sarma Comes to Rescue of Assam Girl in Need of Bone Marrow Transplant
Himanta Biswa Sarma Comes to Rescue of Assam Girl in Need of Bone Marrow Transplant | Image:Instagarm/@himantabiswasarma
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Coming to the rescue of a minor girl in dire need of a bone marrow transplant, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has extended financial assistance to cover the cost of the medical treatment of the child. 

Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday met the family members of the child in Assam’s Majuli and assured them of all possible support. 

Advertisement

Sharing the visuals of the meeting with the affected family on social media platform Instagram, the CM wrote, “In Majuli, I met the parents of this little girl in need of a bone marrow transplant. Assured them that our government will cover the cost for the best possible treatment anywhere in the country. Get well soon, little champ!(sic)” 

Advertisement

In the video, Sarma can be seen checking the medical documents and directing the child’s parents to take the girl to a hospital. He said that the child will be further transferred to a hospital in Bengaluru for bone marrow transplant. 

Ensuring the family of paying the medical expense, the CM said the whole process will cost around Rs  20-25 lakh. 
 

Advertisement

Published April 9th, 2024 at 07:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

fruits

Fasting Foods

a few seconds ago
Chaitra Navratri

Colours Of Navratri

a minute ago
Gudi Padwa

Gudi Padwa Wishes, Quotes

2 minutes ago
Maidaan Vs Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

BMCM vs Maidaan On Eid

3 minutes ago
Gurdwara FIRING

Gurdwara Chief Murder

4 minutes ago
Indian stock markets to open higher

Nifty, Sensex open

4 minutes ago
accident

Nainital Accident

5 minutes ago
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan

Jaya Talks About Big B

9 minutes ago
John Cena

JOHN CENA RETURNS TO RAW!

11 minutes ago
Education News

NEET UG 2024

11 minutes ago
Total Solar Eclipse

Total Solar Eclipse

12 minutes ago
Nehru Allowed His Ideology to Cloud Diplomacy With China: S Jaishankar's Explosive Statement

S Jaishankar Interview

14 minutes ago
PM Modi Jabalpur Road Show

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

17 minutes ago
Watch EAM S Jaishankar's Biggest Pre-election Interview With Arnab Goswami At 8 PM And 10 PM Only on Nation Wants to Know

S Jaishankar

24 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi having dinner with party colleagues in Shahdol, MP on Monday, April 8.

Shivraj's Dig At Rahul

33 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo's red card

39 minutes ago
Jr NTR

Jr NTR's Devara Update

39 minutes ago
Employee Caught By Manager On TV After Leaving Office Early

Manager Caught Employee

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Rajpal Yadav To Return As Chota Pandit

    Entertainment10 hours ago

  2. 'Enough Snakes In Pakistan': EAM Jaishankar Dismisses Guardian Narrative

    India News10 hours ago

  3. Shane Watson delves into NEVER-HEARD-BEFORE anecdote about MS Dhoni

    Sports 10 hours ago

  4. What kind of TRAINING is this? Pak cricket team going for T20 WC or WAR?

    Sports 11 hours ago

  5. Exclusive: EAM S Jaishankar on CAA For Tamils in Sri Lanka

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo