Himanta Biswa Sarma Comes to Rescue of Assam Girl in Need of Bone Marrow Transplant | Image: Instagarm/@himantabiswasarma

Advertisement

New Delhi: Coming to the rescue of a minor girl in dire need of a bone marrow transplant, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has extended financial assistance to cover the cost of the medical treatment of the child.

Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday met the family members of the child in Assam’s Majuli and assured them of all possible support.

Advertisement

Sharing the visuals of the meeting with the affected family on social media platform Instagram, the CM wrote, “In Majuli, I met the parents of this little girl in need of a bone marrow transplant. Assured them that our government will cover the cost for the best possible treatment anywhere in the country. Get well soon, little champ!(sic)”

Advertisement

In the video, Sarma can be seen checking the medical documents and directing the child’s parents to take the girl to a hospital. He said that the child will be further transferred to a hospital in Bengaluru for bone marrow transplant.

Ensuring the family of paying the medical expense, the CM said the whole process will cost around Rs 20-25 lakh.

