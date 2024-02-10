Himanta Biswa Sarma Exposes Misinformation on Assam’s Debt Position

Advertisement

New Delhi: During the budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly on Thursday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma dispelled “misinformation surrounding the state's debt position.” Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed concerns raised by certain quarters regarding Assam's debt, asserting the state's fiscal stability and responsible financial management. In a post on social media platform X, Chief Minister Himanta Sarma stated, "Yesterday in the Assembly, I busted the fake news being spread by certain quarters on Assam’s debt position. At 23% of GSDP, Assam has one of the lowest debt to GSDP ratios in the country." The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader further highlighted that his government had successfully repaid approximately ₹35,000 crores of loans taken by the previous Congress regime between 2001 and 2016.

Assam’s borrowing governed by constitutional framework, not mortgaging assets: Himanta

Himanta Sarma emphasized that state borrowing is governed by constitutional frameworks and does not entail mortgaging assets, reassuring citizens that there is no debt burden on them directly.

Himanta Sarma underscored the significance of the state's growing economy, enabling increased borrowing capacity while maintaining a focus on enhancing capital expenditure.

Watch Assam CM Himanta dispelling ‘fake news’ on state’s debt position

The Chief Minister's clarification comes amidst concerns and misinformation regarding Assam's debt position, aiming to address public apprehensions and foster transparency in the state's financial affairs.