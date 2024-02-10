Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 22:53 IST

Himanta Biswa Sarma Exposes Misinformation on Assam’s Debt Position

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed concerns raised by certain quarters regarding Assam's debt, asserting the state's fiscal stability.

Isha Bhandari
Himanta Biswa Sarma Exposes Misinformation on Assam’s Debt Position
Himanta Biswa Sarma Exposes Misinformation on Assam’s Debt Position | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: During the budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly on Thursday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma dispelled “misinformation surrounding the state's debt position.” Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed concerns raised by certain quarters regarding Assam's debt, asserting the state's fiscal stability and responsible financial management. In a post on social media platform X, Chief Minister Himanta Sarma stated, "Yesterday in the Assembly, I busted the fake news being spread by certain quarters on Assam’s debt position. At 23% of GSDP, Assam has one of the lowest debt to GSDP ratios in the country." The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader further highlighted that his government had successfully repaid approximately ₹35,000 crores of loans taken by the previous Congress regime between 2001 and 2016.

Assam’s borrowing governed by constitutional framework, not mortgaging assets: Himanta 

Himanta Sarma emphasized that state borrowing is governed by constitutional frameworks and does not entail mortgaging assets, reassuring citizens that there is no debt burden on them directly. 

Himanta Sarma underscored the significance of the state's growing economy, enabling increased borrowing capacity while maintaining a focus on enhancing capital expenditure.

Advertisement

Watch Assam CM Himanta dispelling ‘fake news’ on state’s debt position 

The Chief Minister's clarification comes amidst concerns and misinformation regarding Assam's debt position, aiming to address public apprehensions and foster transparency in the state's financial affairs.

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 22:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

10 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

10 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

10 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

10 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

10 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

12 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

13 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

13 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

13 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

14 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

14 hours ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

18 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

18 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

18 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

18 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

18 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jammu and Kashmir: NIA Raids Over Dozen Locations in Terror Conspiracy

    India News25 minutes ago

  2. Balanced risks, no rush for rate cuts: Fed's Logan

    Business News26 minutes ago

  3. WWE SmackDown Results: Explosive action unfolds in Charlotte

    Sports 30 minutes ago

  4. How much Rishi Sunak paid in tax?

    Economy News34 minutes ago

  5. 41-Year-Old Indian-Origin Techie Dies After Being Assaulted on US Street

    World35 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement