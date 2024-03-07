×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 16:47 IST

Himanta Sarma Predicts 30-40 Seats for Congress in LS Polls

Himanta Sarma also said that post Lok Sabha elections, India will witness a new era of politics.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
CM Sarma added that they (Congress) are already a regional party. | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has predicted that Congress will win only 30-40 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. Himanta Biswa Sarma made the prediction while speaking exclusively with the Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami during the Republic Summit 2024, on March 7 in Delhi.

Sarma said, “My wish is that they (Congress) should be reduced to the number of players in the Indian cricket team. I am sure my wish will not be fulfilled. They will be around 30-40.”
The Assam CM added, “They (Congress) are already a regional party. It will now be segregated.” 

Advertisement

'India to Witness New Era of Politics Post Lok Sabha Polls'

He said that post the election, India will witness a new era of politics.  He further said, "India to enter into a new era of politics. Everybody should join hands with the PM. Like Minded people have to come together.” 

While attacking the opposition over dynasty politics, he further added, “None of this family has the guts to face this for the 3rd consecutive time in a row. Family politics will come to an end now. This is the last election when the family card will be played. This is the last election you will witness dynastic politics. You will see the end of family politics after this election.” 

Advertisement

Republic Summit 2024- Bharat The Next Decade, India's biggest news summit, kicked off with huge enthusiasm, on Thursday in Delhi. Arnab Goswami inaugurated the Republic Summit 2024. The theme for this year's Summit is "Bharat: The Next Decade," with a focus on what India can do in the coming 10 years to make sure that the country achieves the dream of 'Viksit Bharat - a developed India', before 2047.
 

Advertisement

Published March 7th, 2024 at 16:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

18 hours ago
England Players

England players dive

18 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

20 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

21 hours ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

21 hours ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

21 hours ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

a day ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

a day ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

a day ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

a day ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

2 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

2 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

2 days ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dr Devi Shetty at Republic Summit 2024 | LIVE

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. Meet Nazim -- The Man PM Modi Posted a Selfie With

    India News8 minutes ago

  3. Viral Video Shows Group Of Men Beating Pharmacists Inside A Medical Shop

    India News8 minutes ago

  4. PM मोदी के गाइडेंस के बिना असम का ये चेहरा देखना संभव नहीं था- CM हिमंता

    17 minutes ago

  5. DMRC: Delay on Yellow Line Services Today. Here Are the Details

    India News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo