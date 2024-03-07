Advertisement

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has predicted that Congress will win only 30-40 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. Himanta Biswa Sarma made the prediction while speaking exclusively with the Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami during the Republic Summit 2024, on March 7 in Delhi.

Sarma said, “My wish is that they (Congress) should be reduced to the number of players in the Indian cricket team. I am sure my wish will not be fulfilled. They will be around 30-40.”

The Assam CM added, “They (Congress) are already a regional party. It will now be segregated.”

'India to Witness New Era of Politics Post Lok Sabha Polls'

He said that post the election, India will witness a new era of politics. He further said, "India to enter into a new era of politics. Everybody should join hands with the PM. Like Minded people have to come together.”

While attacking the opposition over dynasty politics, he further added, “None of this family has the guts to face this for the 3rd consecutive time in a row. Family politics will come to an end now. This is the last election when the family card will be played. This is the last election you will witness dynastic politics. You will see the end of family politics after this election.”

