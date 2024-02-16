Karnataka Goes Digital: Register Your Hindu Marriage Online Now. A Step-by-Step Guide

Advertisement

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has introduced an online registration portal to facilitate the registration of marriages governed under the Hindu Marriage Act of 1955. This move is expected to streamline the registration process and alleviate the burden on applicants by modernising Hindu marriage registration process.

According to reports, only around 30 per cent of marriages in Karnataka get registered currently. Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on February 15 inaugurated this online registration facility at the Malleswaram sub-registrar office in Bengaluru.

Minister Gowda emphasised on the convenience that the new system offers to the couples. Gowda highlighted that using this online facility, one can get the marriage registered by just providing a wedding invite, video, Aadhaar details. He pointed out that all this can be done without visiting sub-registrar's office.

Taking to X, the minister wrote,

Taking to X, the minister wrote,” Now one doesn't have to visit the sub-registrar's office for registering their marriage under Hindu Marriage Act. A cerificate is generated at the comfort of home by providing wedding invite, video, Aadhaar. One more step towards transparency and service delivery(sic).”

Meanwhile, the offline option to register the marriage at the sub-registrar’s office will remain available for those who doesn’t prefer to provide Aadhaar authentication.

Steps to register online for a Hindu marriage certificate in Karnataka:

Log on to Kaveri 2.0 website.

Select the marriage registration option.

Furnish all the necessary documents – an Aadhaar card, details of three witnesses, a wedding invitation as proof of marriage, and SSLC or other certificates for age verification.

The application is then subject to approval by the sub-registrar. Once approved by the sub-registrar, the certificate will be signed digitally by him. The online facility is currently being piloted at the Malleswaram sub-registrar office and it is expected to expand to other parts of the country by month-end.

