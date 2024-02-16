Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 12:27 IST

Karnataka Goes Digital: Register Your Hindu Marriage Online Now. A Step-by-Step Guide

Meanwhile, the offline option to register the marriage at the sub-registrar’s office will remain available.

Manisha Roy
Choosing the Perfect Men's Wedding Band
This move is expected to streamline the registration process | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has introduced an online registration portal to facilitate the registration of marriages governed under the Hindu Marriage Act of 1955. This move is expected to streamline the registration process and alleviate the burden on applicants by modernising Hindu marriage registration process.

According to reports, only around 30 per cent of marriages in Karnataka get registered currently. Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on February 15 inaugurated this online registration facility at the Malleswaram sub-registrar office in Bengaluru.

Advertisement

Minister Gowda emphasised on the convenience that the new system offers to the couples. Gowda highlighted that using this online facility, one can get the marriage registered by just providing a wedding invite, video, Aadhaar details. He pointed out that all this can be done without visiting sub-registrar's office.

Taking to X, the minister wrote,” Now one doesn't have to visit the sub-registrar's office for registering their marriage under Hindu Marriage Act. A cerificate is generated at the comfort of home by providing wedding invite, video, Aadhaar. One more step towards transparency and service delivery(sic).”

Meanwhile, the offline option to register the marriage at the sub-registrar’s office will remain available for those who doesn’t prefer to provide Aadhaar authentication.

Advertisement

Steps to register online for a Hindu marriage certificate in Karnataka:

  • Log on to Kaveri 2.0 website.
  • Select the marriage registration option.
  • Furnish all the necessary documents – an Aadhaar card, details of three witnesses, a wedding invitation as proof of marriage, and SSLC or other certificates for age verification. 

The application is then subject to approval by the sub-registrar. Once approved by the sub-registrar, the certificate will be signed digitally by him. The online facility is currently being piloted at the Malleswaram sub-registrar office and it is expected to expand to other parts of the country by month-end.
 

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2024 at 12:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

13 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

14 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Visits Temple

14 hours ago
Amy Jackson

Amy Dons Stylish Look

14 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Shares Video

14 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shares B'day Wish

14 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth Meets Fans

14 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol Knits Sweater

14 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Isolates Himself

14 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Stuns In White

14 hours ago
Shruti Hassan

Shruti Rehearses Her Song

14 hours ago
Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Steps Out In City

14 hours ago
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonkashi Poses In Style

15 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya is 'back at it'

16 hours ago
Kate Cross

Cross welcomed by RCB

17 hours ago
Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

a day ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mahindra & Mahindra inks supply agreement with Volkswagen

    Business News9 minutes ago

  2. Yami Talks About Being 'Conscious' Shooting For Article 370

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  3. Siraj's REVERSE-SWEEP attempt lands India in HUGE HUGE TROUBLE

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  4. Assam HSLC Exam Question Paper Leaked in Dhubri

    Education11 minutes ago

  5. Rahul Gandhi Affirms Tejashwi Yadav as Driving Force in Bihar

    Lok Sabha Elections12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo