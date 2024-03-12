Advertisement

New Delhi: Pakistani Hindu refugees residing in Delhi expressed a sense of hope and relief on the implementation of the 2019 Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Monday, saying they are elated as they "will finally be called Indian citizens". Celebrations erupted in the Majnu ka Tilla area where they mostly live.

The Pakistani Hindu refugees were spotted celebrating in their own way- singing and cheering the centre's move to announce the rules that come into force with immediate effect.

Dharamveer Solanki, who is considered the chief of the Pakistani Hindu refugee families in Delhi, mentioned that around 500 people from the community will receive citizenship now.

"I and my family have been waiting for this for over a decade now. We are extremely happy that we will be finally called Indian citizens. I am glad I decided to return to my homeland in 2013," Solanki said.

"It feels like a huge burden has been lifted from our shoulders. With the implementation of this act, around 500 Pakistani Hindu refugee families who live here, will get citizenship," Solanki said.

Speaking to Republic, a Hindu migrant said, “When we were in Pakistan, they used to call us Hindus. In India, people were calling us Pakistanis. Now, we will finally become Indian citizens and can proudly call India our home. Want to thank PM Modi and Amit Shah for ending our misery.”

Centre Implements CAA

The Centre on Monday announced the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), five years after it was passed in Parliament.

The law deals with granting citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

With the CAA rules being notified, the Modi government will now start granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from the said countries. These include Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians.

Sona Das, another Pakistani Hindu refugee, said he has been waiting for being granted Indian citizenship since 2011 and the implementation of CAA will give them "a new life" in India.

"This news seems like us getting a whole new life in India. I moved here from Pakistan in 2011 and been waiting for citizenship since then. Extremely happy that I'll finally be called an Indian citizen now," Das told news agency PTI.

The CAA was passed in December 2019 and subsequently got the president's assent but there were protests in several parts of the country against it.

The law could not come into effect as rules had not been notified till now.