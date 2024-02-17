Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated September 29th, 2021 at 06:50 IST

Hindutva takes everyone along: Bhagwat

Hindutva takes everyone along: Bhagwat

Press Trust Of India
Surat, Sep 28 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Tuesday that Hindutva is an ideological system which takes everyone along and brings everyone together.

He was addressing a gathering of around 150 select invitees during a three-day visit to the city.

"Hindutva is one that takes everyone along, brings everyone together, unites everyone within itself, and makes everyone prosper," he said.

Sometimes conflicts arise while removing "hurdles", but Hindutva is not about conflicts, Bhagwat added.

"It is for the Hindus to understand this. But Hindus should also understand that power is required to remove hurdles, because this is what the world understands....We have to become powerful, but...Such power will never be meant for tyranny. It will bring the world together while protecting the religion," he said.

"A nation is a community of individuals connected to a common culture and purpose," he further said.

Bhagwat arrived here on Tuesday morning. He will hold meetings with prominent citizens and local industrialists among others, the Gujarat unit of the RSS said.

Incidentally, the RSS chief is visiting the BJP-ruled Gujarat for the first time after a new government led by Bhupendra Patel took over, replacing the Vijay Rupani-led dispensation. PTI KA KRK KRK KRK

Published September 29th, 2021 at 06:50 IST

