Updated January 29th, 2024 at 00:56 IST

'His Name Wasn't Even Considered': Sanjay Raut Contradicts Sharad Pawar on Nitish Leading INDI Bloc

Contrary to Raut's statement, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had recently mentioned Nitish Kumar's name during a virtual INDIA bloc leaders' meeting.

Isha Bhandari
Contrary to Raut's statement, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had recently mentioned Nitish Kumar's name during a virtual INDIA bloc leaders' meeting | Image:PTI
New Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut dismissed any discussions about JD (U) chief Nitish Kumar taking a lead position in the INDI alliance, according to news agency PTI, refuting claims of his possible prominence within the alliance. Raut expressed concern about the mental health of both Nitish Kumar and the BJP.

"Wrong information. Nitish Kumar's name was never in the lead in the INDI alliance. Given their mental state, they should not play political games," Raut asserted, addressing reporters on Sunday.

Sanjay Raut’s Contrary Statement to NCP Chief Sharad Pawar’s 

Contrary to Raut's statement, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had recently mentioned Nitish Kumar's name during a virtual INDIA bloc leaders' meeting, suggesting him for the role of convenor. However, Kumar proposed the formation of a team of party chiefs instead, rejecting the need for a convenor.

Raut, using a Kabaddi analogy, confidently predicted victory for the NCP and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) in the 2024 elections. "When these two parties come together, we will surely win the 2024 elections," he emphasized.

On the Maratha quota agitation, Raut highlighted Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and quota leader Manoj Jarange as key figures. He mentioned ongoing studies and surveys regarding the Maratha reservation and anticipated congratulations from the CM to Jarange on the matter.

The political landscape continues to evolve as alliances shift, and the statements from key figures provide insights into the dynamics leading up to the 2024 elections.

Published January 28th, 2024 at 23:31 IST

