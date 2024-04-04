Advertisement

Tourists at Kaziranga National Park Creates History: Assam’s Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) has attained a historic milestone by witnessing a highest tourist footfall during the year 2023-24. The remarkable surge in tourist arrivals during this year has been the highest ever tourist footfall in the history of Kaziranga National Park. According to the forest officials, the wildlife park has reportedly registered the arrival of over 3.27 Lakh tourists during the year.

As per the information, Kaziranga National Park, which is known for its stunning landscapes and diverse wildlife, in the fiscal year 2023-24, has reportedly welcomed a total of 3,27,493 tourists, comprising 3,13,574 domestic visitors and 13,919 international tourists.

In the past few years, Kaziranga has become one of the preferred destinations for families and nature enthusiasts alike. This has resulted in experiencing the highest visitor count since the establishment of the wildlife sanctuary.

Increase in tourists experienced by all 3 administrative divisions of Kaziranga National Park

Importantly, an increase in tourists and tourism was experienced by all the three administrative divisions of KNPTR including the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, the Bishwanath Wildlife Division, and the Nagaon Wildlife Division, which also indicates the growing interest of tourists in offbeat travel destinations.

In the financial year 2022-23, the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division saw 3,10,458 visitors, followed by 2,610 visitors in the Nagaon Wildlife Division and 1,728 visitors in the Bishwanath Wildlife Division. Comparatively, in 2023-24, the numbers rose to 3,20,961 visitors in the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, 3,484 visitors in the Nagaon Wildlife Division, and 3,048 visitors in the Bishwanath Wildlife Division.

As per the officials, the growth in generated revenue has reflected in the growth of tourists, with the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division earning Rs 8,59,48,351, the Nagaon Wildlife Division Rs 6,24,000, and the Bishwanath Wildlife Division Rs 16,11,810 in the fiscal year 2023-24.

The reopening of tourism activities post-monsoon in mid-October 2023 saw a surge in attractions such as jungle safari and elephant safari.

Additionally, new offerings like cycling trails in Karbi-Anglong, trekking routes in the Panbari forest range, and Chirang have added to the allure of the park. Ethnic restaurants like Choran-Ahem (Karbi) and Ajun Ukum (Mising), led by community representatives, too have gained popularity among visitors.

Meanwhile, Bwisag-Na (Bodo), a women-led restaurant in Burachapori, has also garnered attention. The introduction of new routes for activities like boat safaris for dolphin watching and the Panpur and Burachapori jeep and cycling safari circuits has further enriched the tourist experience.

