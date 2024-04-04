×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 21:24 IST

HISTORIC: Assam's Kaziranga National Park Records Highest Ever Tourist Footfall During 2023-24

Assam’s Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) has attained a historic milestone by witnessing a highest tourist footfall during the year 2023-24.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Kaziranga National Park
Kaziranga National Park reported highest ever visitors in history during 2023-24 | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Tourists at Kaziranga National Park Creates History: Assam’s Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) has attained a historic milestone by witnessing a highest tourist footfall during the year 2023-24. The remarkable surge in tourist arrivals during this year has been the highest ever tourist footfall in the history of Kaziranga National Park. According to the forest officials, the wildlife park has reportedly registered the arrival of over 3.27 Lakh tourists during the year.

As per the information, Kaziranga National Park, which is known for its stunning landscapes and diverse wildlife, in the fiscal year 2023-24, has reportedly welcomed a total of 3,27,493 tourists, comprising 3,13,574 domestic visitors and 13,919 international tourists.

Advertisement

In the past few years, Kaziranga has become one of the preferred destinations for families and nature enthusiasts alike. This has resulted in experiencing the highest visitor count since the establishment of the wildlife sanctuary.

Increase in tourists experienced by all 3 administrative divisions of Kaziranga National Park

Importantly, an increase in tourists and tourism was experienced by all the three administrative divisions of KNPTR including the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, the Bishwanath Wildlife Division, and the Nagaon Wildlife Division, which also indicates the growing interest of tourists in offbeat travel destinations.

In the financial year 2022-23, the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division saw 3,10,458 visitors, followed by 2,610 visitors in the Nagaon Wildlife Division and 1,728 visitors in the Bishwanath Wildlife Division. Comparatively, in 2023-24, the numbers rose to 3,20,961 visitors in the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, 3,484 visitors in the Nagaon Wildlife Division, and 3,048 visitors in the Bishwanath Wildlife Division.

Advertisement

As per the officials, the growth in generated revenue has reflected in the growth of tourists, with the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division earning Rs 8,59,48,351, the Nagaon Wildlife Division Rs 6,24,000, and the Bishwanath Wildlife Division Rs 16,11,810 in the fiscal year 2023-24.

The reopening of tourism activities post-monsoon in mid-October 2023 saw a surge in attractions such as jungle safari and elephant safari.

Advertisement

Additionally, new offerings like cycling trails in Karbi-Anglong, trekking routes in the Panbari forest range, and Chirang have added to the allure of the park. Ethnic restaurants like Choran-Ahem (Karbi) and Ajun Ukum (Mising), led by community representatives, too have gained popularity among visitors.

Meanwhile, Bwisag-Na (Bodo), a women-led restaurant in Burachapori, has also garnered attention. The introduction of new routes for activities like boat safaris for dolphin watching and the Panpur and Burachapori jeep and cycling safari circuits has further enriched the tourist experience.
 

Advertisement

Published April 4th, 2024 at 21:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

3-2-1 workouts

3-2-1 Workout Trend

a few seconds ago
Ford

Ford delays electric SUV

a minute ago
Cricket Stadium

Cricket Stadium Trivia

5 minutes ago
GT vs PBKS

GT vs PBKS Live

8 minutes ago
Lok Sabha elections 2024

CPI leader annie raja

8 minutes ago
Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma's fielding

11 minutes ago
Alaska Airlines

Boeing pays $160 million

16 minutes ago
vistara

Vistara Cancels Flights

20 minutes ago
Rafael Nadal

Rafa pulls of Monte-Carlo

22 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi’s stock portfolio

Rahul Gandhi’s shares

27 minutes ago
congress

Congress' Candidates List

28 minutes ago
Boeing

Boeing, Airbus near deal

33 minutes ago
Skiers Capture Massive Avalanche On Video At French Resort | Watch

Skiers Capture Avalanche

33 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon with Crew director Rajesh A Krishnan

Kriti Shares Crew BTS

37 minutes ago
sreenidi deccan win in I League

Sreenidi's I-League hope

37 minutes ago
Chiyaan Vikram

Chiyaan Vikram's Next

40 minutes ago
Uttarakhand Premier League

UPL franchise

43 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Woman Climbs Electric Pole After Husband Discovers Her Affair | WATCH

    India News9 hours ago

  2. Miscreants Open Fire at Datia Toll Plaza in MP, 2 Drown in Bid to Escape

    India News11 hours ago

  3. Post-Mortem Conducted: Shocking Facts Emerge in Kolkata Murder Case

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Ali To Reunite With Katrina For Super Soldier? Director Spills The Beans

    Entertainment13 hours ago

  5. Noida Man Gets Late To Office Reason 'EV Scooter Was Updating'

    India News15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo