HISTORIC: J&K Witnesses First Electric Train Trial Run on Sangaldan-Khari Route
Srinagar: Authorities have recently completed the inaugural trial run of the pioneering electric train journey between Sangaldan and Khari stations in Jammu and Kashmir. This vital and much needed milestone saw the successful operation of both the engine and the MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) train along the Khari-Sangaldan section, depicting the progress in the ongoing development of the Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, reports stated.
The trial run involved an electric engine train with eight coaches covering the 111-long Banihal-Katra section. Interestingly reports add that a large number of people witnessed the historic moment in Ramban district.
Engineers from Konkan and AFCON International Limited, working on behalf of the Northern Railway for the USBRL Project, confirmed the completion of the 25 KV Railway Electrification (ROCS) work between Sangaldan and Khari stations by Siemens Limited. The successful Memu Trial Run of the electric engine train was conducted by the Northern Railway, Firozpur Division.
The trial run took place on the Banihal-Khari-Sumbar-Sangaldan sections of the USBRL project in Ramban, under the supervision of officers and engineers from Northern Railway and its construction companies. The completion of the Banihal-Sangaldan section according to reports demonstrates the readiness for operation, with Khari, Sumber, and Sangaldan stations having completed their respective works. Meanwhile, work on Sangaldan to Reasi railway stations is in its final phase and progressing steadily, reports added.
Substantial Progress Made for Infrastructure Work in Ramban
Railway officials further confirmed to local media agencies that ‘substantial’ progress has been made on various fronts, including tunnels, bridge tracks, platforms, and railway stations in Banihal, Khari, Sumber, and Sangaldan stations in Ramban. Additionally, residential quarters for railway staff and other essential infrastructure at Khari, Sumber, and Sangaldan stations have been completed.
Despite the achievements, work on platforms and the laying of railway tracks connecting Sumber and Sangaldan stations in the Rambam district are still underway. However, officials reassured that efforts are being made round the clock to complete pending tasks on the Sangaldan–Reasi track, expressing optimism about the timely operation of rail services on the Katra-Banihal section of the USBRL project.
An official from the Firozpur Division of Northern Railway also spoke about the completion of work on the Sangaldan-Banihal section adding about the readiness for necessary CRS inspections.
