Chennai: The Swarna Moortheeswarar Temple, a 350-year-old shrine devoted to Lord Shiva situated in Kandadevi village, saw a significant moment as its chariot, discontinued for 17 years, was brought back to life on Sunday. The festivities kicked off with a grand procession commencing at 6:10 AM. The day began with a special yagya, or ritualistic fire ceremony, at 3:30 AM, followed by elaborate pujas (religious ceremonies) that set a deeply spiritual tone for the event.

To ensure the smooth execution and security of the proceedings, over 2,000 policemen were deployed, underscoring the importance and significance of the occasion. Notably, the pulling of the chariot by the public was prohibited. Instead, workers from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) took charge of pulling the chariot by the rope, adhering to the traditional customs and protocols established by the temple administration.

Previously, the Swarna Moortheeswarar Temple had been embroiled in controversies regarding the denial of rights to Scheduled Caste (SC) individuals to participate in pulling the chariot. Addressing these issues, the Madras High Court took up the matter on November 3. During the deliberations, the court discussed the possibility of deploying Central forces to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival.

Presided over by District Collector Asha Ajith, a meeting was convened with various stakeholders including District SP Arvind, revenue officials, Rani Mathuranthangi of Sivaganga Samasthanam, and representatives from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department. In response to the court's concerns, it was decided that representatives from the Sivaganga Samasthanam and HR&CE department employees would jointly participate in pulling the chariot during the trial run.

Official sources confirmed that the trial run garnered unanimous support from representatives of the Nattars group and Scheduled Castes, signalling a collaborative effort aimed at restoring the festival's traditional grandeur and inclusivity.

The chariot festival, which was discontinued in 1998 due to factional disputes, saw a brief revival from 2002 to 2006 amid heightened security measures. However, a four-year hiatus followed due to the temple's consecration ceremony, and subsequent attempts to restart the chariot procession saw several obstacles. Legal proceedings eventually led to the mandate for a chariot trial run, marking a significant milestone in the effort to revive this cherished tradition.

Over the past five years, various challenges have hindered the organization of the chariot festival, despite concerted efforts. However, the completion of repairs to the chariot, at a considerable cost, has cleared the path for its return, injecting new vitality into the cultural and religious fabric of the region.