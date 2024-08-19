sb.scorecardresearch
  History-Sheeter Arrested For Thrashing Tribal Youth on Street in Indore, Makes Him Tie Shoelaces

Published 23:51 IST, August 19th 2024

History-Sheeter Arrested For Thrashing Tribal Youth on Street in Indore, Makes Him Tie Shoelaces

Indore Police arrested a history-sheeter after he allegedly assaulted a tribal youth and forced him to tie his shoelaces following an altercation.

Reported by: Digital Desk
History-Sheeter Arrested For Thrashing Tribal Youth on Street in Indore, Makes Him Tie Shoelaces | Image: Republic
23:51 IST, August 19th 2024